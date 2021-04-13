Police chief berated at news conference for calling riot a 'riot'

(THE BLAZE) -- It isn't clear who ordered Police Chief Tim Gannon at his Monday news conference to not use the term "riot" to describe what by all reasonable definitions was, in fact, a riot that followed a police-involved fatal shooting of a black motorist on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to CNN, activists as well as reporters were present during Gannon's remarks — but nonetheless it was a bit over-the-top to witness the exchange as the chief stood at the podium.

"What was your decision to issue a dispersal order while they were peacefully protesting in front of the police station ... and then, on the back end of that 10-minute dispersal order ... to issue out CO2 canisters and gas for the crowd?" one person asked Gannon.

Read the full story ›