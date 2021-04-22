A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Police put the kibosh on 'looting for justice' agenda

Officers stationed around intended target mall

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 22, 2021 at 5:49pm
Looting has become synonymous with "social justice" over the last year or so.

Also with riots.

And with protests.

And anytime there's a police shooting, justified or not.

And for "reparations."

And just, well, just because.

But one such campaign failed spectacularly, with police officers surrounding the intended target, a mall in California.

It is the San Leandro Police Department that announced it got reports of "planned looting" at Bayfair Center.

Is "looting for justice" finally coming to an end?

"In response, we have brought in additional officers to reinforce patrol and will have a heavy presence at that location," the department confirmed about the situation that developed on Wednesday.

"The city of San Leandro and the San Leandro Police Department respects the rights of people to peacefully protest, but the information we have is that criminal activity is being planned. That information is based on statements made by known actors associated with other recent acts of looting and vandalism. Therefore, we are not taking this matter lightly and are preparing for it."

Reporter Paul Joseph Watson explained at Infowars that Black Lives Matter organizers "tried" a "loot for justice" event targeting the mall.

"The planned looting was a response to the police killing of Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot dead by a cop in Columbus, Ohio after she tried to stab two other people," he reported.

Trying to "exploit" the situation, the "extremists" attempted the looting campaign, he said.

Watson commented, "Since last year’s riots, the media has repeatedly insisted that looting is a justified response to allegations of police brutality, despite most of the looters clearly being criminal opportunist thugs who don’t care about justice and merely want to get their hands on a pair of new Nike Air.

"Earlier this month, Footlocker stores in Minnesota were looted and trashed once again despite the company having donated $200 million dollars to Black Lives Matter causes in the past year."

Police said, "We are in communication with our law enforcement partners in the event we need additional resources in San Leandro. The most important thing to know is that the safety of our community is our highest priority. We will take all precautions possible to maintain the safety of our residents and businesses.

"The mayor and city council ask our community to stay alert, stay home, and stay safe if we advise of criminal activity. If you see something that appears suspicious or threatening, contact us immediately. Do not engage in preventing a crime. Businesses and property owners should remain vigilant and may want to take steps to safeguard their properties and employees."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Bob Unruh
