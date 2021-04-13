Poll: Majority of voters still say cheating 'likely' affected 2020 election

Dozens of legal cases challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election in the U.S., and some are unresolved.

A new poll indicates a majority of likely voters still believe cheating "likely" affected the outcome.

Rasmussen Reports said Tuesday 51% of voters believe it is like that cheating affected the outcome, including 35% who say it's very likely.

"Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe it is likely last year’s presidential election was affected by cheating, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party," the report said.

Further, most voters "say it’s more important to prevent cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote and, by more than a two-to-one margin, they reject claims that voter ID laws are discriminatory."

The national telephone and online survey found only 29% of likely U.S. voters say laws requiring photo identification at the polls discriminate against some voters. Sixty-two percent say voter ID laws don’t discriminate.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted April 11-12.

Rasmussen said: "Concerns about cheating have plagued President Joe Biden ever since Election Day. In November, a Rasmussen Reports survey found 47% of voters believed it was likely that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win. An overwhelming majority of GOP voters believe Democrats cheated in 2020. Republican officials have responded by launching an election integrity project to make it 'easier to vote and harder to cheat.'"

The poll found more likely voters were concerned more about the issue of cheating than about making it easier to vote.

"Asked which is more important, making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections, 60% of Likely Voters say it’s more important to prevent cheating, while 37% said it’s more important to make it easier to vote," Rasmussen said. "Only 22% of voters say it is currently too hard to vote, while 34% said it’s too easy to vote, and 41% say the level of difficulty in voting is about right."

"Majorities of all racial groups – 59% of whites, 56% of blacks and 63% of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote," Rasmussen said. "Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64% of whites, 59% of blacks and 58% of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters."

The poll found that only Democrats (61%) were largely more concerned about making it easier to vote than about election integrity.

"Among voters who say it’s Very Likely that cheating affected the 2020 election outcome, 92% say it’s more important to prevent cheating than to make it easier to vote," the report said.

The sentiment seems to align with support for Joe Biden.

"Among voters who strongly approve of Biden’s job performance as president, just 17% say it’s more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote. By contrast, among voters who strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, 79% say it’s more important to prevent cheating," Rasmussen said.

