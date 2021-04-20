Poll: Stunning number say Biden suffers 'cognitive ailment'

Nearly 40% of registered voters in a district where a special congressional election is scheduled believe that President Biden is suffering from "dementia or some other cognitive ailment."

The Free Beacon said it conducted the poll in Texas' Sixth District, where voters next month will choose a replacement for Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, who died in February.

The district is in suburban Dallas.

A majority, 53%, are "unwilling to buy into the White House narrative surrounding the president's physical and mental fitness to hold office," the Beacon said.

That includes 38% who say Biden likely is suffering from dementia or "some other cognitive ailment," and 15% who said they didn't know or refused to answer.

"Women over the age of 65, the demographic most likely to suffer from dementia, were among the most likely to say that Biden was stricken with a cognitive illness. Fifty percent said yes, compared with just 36 percent who said no and 12 percent who said they didn't know," the Beacon reported.

Fewer than half said they didn't think Biden was suffering from a cognitive ailment.

Democrats in Congress already have expressed concern indirectly, with a move to curb the president's sole authority to launch a nuclear attack.

The premise, according to a letter by 31 Democrats, is that the president should be required to seek advice on such a serious decision. And then, the lawmakers say, there's the conduct of "past presidents," referring to Donald Trump, "who have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment."

But Biden is now the president, and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said there may be a simple reason that many are afraid to talk about.

Citing sources in his "network," which includes people outside of law enforcement, Bongino said it's an open secret in the White House that Biden is suffering from dementia.

"It gives me absolutely no joy in saying this. And I mean that. He is in real significant trouble, Joe Biden," said Bongino in an interview at the time with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Bongino was a member of the Secret Service presidential detail for George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"And listen to me, everyone around him, everyone knows it," he said of Biden. "Everyone knows it. This is the scandal that they’re not telling you – how bad his condition really is."

Before the November election, a Zogby poll found a majority of Americans agreed it was "more likely" that Biden was "in the early stages of dementia."

Forty-five percent said it was less likely.

"Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump's job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia. Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case," Zogby explained.

Also before the election, Summit News reported Norwegian psychiatrist Fred Heggen said he believed Biden was suffering from dementia.

Heggen wrote an opinion piece published by the Norwegian online newspaper Nettavisen.

Heggen, the medical director at an Oslo clinic, explained: "Of course I may still judge him wrongly, but in my eyes he appears as a person who is already very affected by dementia. And the presidential election is still far ahead. What if his condition worsens further over the next two-three months?

"This is not scare propaganda on my part. Everyone who has had experience with people with dementia knows that a deterioration can come quickly and have a particularly dramatic course."

Fox News analyst Brit Hume has said it's obvious that Biden is becoming "senile."



