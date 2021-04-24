Pompeo: 'Xi Jinping must be laughing' at Biden's climate plan

(CNS NEWS) – "We really have no choice. We have to get this done," President Joe Biden said Thursday as he announced the United States will tackle the "undeniable" climate "crisis" by cutting in half our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"That's where we're headed as a nation, and that's what we can do if we take action to build an economy that's not only more prosperous, but healthier, fairer, and cleaner for the entire planet," Biden said.

"You know, these steps will set America on a path of a net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. But the truth is, America represents less than 15 percent of the world's emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, as I know you all fully understand. All of us -- all of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world's largest economies, we have to step up."

