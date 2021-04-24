A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pompeo: 'Xi Jinping must be laughing' at Biden's climate plan

'When we rejoined the Paris climate accords, it was the biggest gift to the CCP'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 6:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNS NEWS) – "We really have no choice. We have to get this done," President Joe Biden said Thursday as he announced the United States will tackle the "undeniable" climate "crisis" by cutting in half our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"That's where we're headed as a nation, and that's what we can do if we take action to build an economy that's not only more prosperous, but healthier, fairer, and cleaner for the entire planet," Biden said.

"You know, these steps will set America on a path of a net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. But the truth is, America represents less than 15 percent of the world's emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on our own, as I know you all fully understand. All of us -- all of us, and particularly those of us who represent the world's largest economies, we have to step up."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Oklahoma drivers immune from prosecution if they hit someone while fleeing riot
Fauci's forecasts, and how politicians panicked
Manhattan district attorney says office will no longer prosecute prostitution
AOC slams Republicans for using statistics, studies to debunk her Green New Deal claims
In France, Tunisian screaming 'Allah akbar' stabs female police employee to death
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×