A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Poorest' Americans hit hardest by post-pandemic 'K-shaped' inflation surge

Food-price inflation is running at more than double headline rate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 4:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – As long as you don't eat food, use energy, or clean your home (assuming you are not homeless), the pandemic has been good to you.

For low-income Americans, it has been a double-whammy of job losses (the total number of Americans receiving jobless benefits from the government has basically stagnated for the last four months) and significant increases in the costs of living.

As Bloomberg reports, while the headline consumer inflation rate in the U.S. remains subdued, at 1.7% – but it masks large differences in what people actually buy.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Brits at pubs will have to register on government tracking app
Hikers evacuated as Iceland volcano unleashes new lava stream
Mall vacancy rate hits another record high
'Poorest' Americans hit hardest by post-pandemic 'K-shaped' inflation surge
53% of Canadians on brink of insolvency
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×