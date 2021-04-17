Powerful blast rocks Latin America's largest explosive-grade amminium nitrate plant

(ZEROHEDGE) – A powerful explosion has rocked the Enaex acid plant, which is located south of Calama, Chile, on Friday afternoon, according to Chilean news Meganoticias.

Enaex is the largest producer of explosive-grade ammonium nitrate in Latin America. The incident occurred within the acid plant where nitroglycerin is stored.

At the moment, the official number of injured is unknown. The mayor of Calama, Daniel Agusto, told CNN Chile that the powerful explosion "was felt in almost the entire city" and even "traffic was cut off."

