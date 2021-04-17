A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Powerful blast rocks Latin America's largest explosive-grade amminium nitrate plant

Incident occurred where nitroglycerin is stored

WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 5:41pm
Published April 17, 2021 at 5:41pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A powerful explosion has rocked the Enaex acid plant, which is located south of Calama, Chile, on Friday afternoon, according to Chilean news Meganoticias.

Enaex is the largest producer of explosive-grade ammonium nitrate in Latin America. The incident occurred within the acid plant where nitroglycerin is stored.

At the moment, the official number of injured is unknown. The mayor of Calama, Daniel Agusto, told CNN Chile that the powerful explosion "was felt in almost the entire city" and even "traffic was cut off."

