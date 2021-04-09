A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Prince Philip dies at 99

Married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 8:50am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.

The royal family confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement reads.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prince Philip dies at 99
Illegal migrants being held outside overnight, report says
U.S. Navy sends warship near Taiwan as China sends 15 warplanes
Biden caves, will lift sanctions on Iran
MacBook, iPad production delayed due to global chip shortage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×