Professor: White supremacy is to blame for ALL racial violence in U.S.

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- An ethnic studies professor from the University of Colorado Boulder claims that all race-based violence in the United States has its roots in white supremacy.

Writing in The Conversation, Jennifer Ho, the president of the Association for Asian American Studies whose research interests include “critical mixed race studies,” “anti-racist theory and praxis” and “intersectionality,” says that even when Asians are victimized by blacks, Hispanics or other non-Caucasians, white supremacy is still the culprit.

“[W]hen a Black person attacks an Asian person, the encounter is fueled perhaps by racism, but very specifically by white supremacy,” Ho says. “White supremacy does not require a white person to perpetuate it.”

