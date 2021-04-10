Psaki warns Biden not done attacking gun rights: 'This is only the beginning'

(NEON NETTLE) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has suggested that Joe Biden is planning to introduce more far-left anti-Second Amendment gun-control measures, warning that "this is only the beginning."

During the Thursday announcement about his set of executive actions and legislative proposals on gun control, Biden claimed the administration's radical push is because of a "public health crisis."

The White House seeks to "confront not just the gun crisis but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said in a statement from the Rose Garden.

