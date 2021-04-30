Are you really surprised John Kerry sold out America, again?

If you're surprised by recent revelations about America's "climate czar," John Kerry, then you don't know John Kerry.

"… the newspaper [New York Times] reported the audio revealed that Kerry had disclosed sensitive intelligence about Israel to [Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarif."

According to leaked audio, "Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Zarif said," the New York Times reported.

If you're surprised that the former Obama secretary of state, now a member of the Biden administration, contacted one of our most hated enemies, Iran, and outed one of our closest allies, Israel, you don't know the traitorous John F. Kerry. This is a pattern of the smarter-than-you-and-I, haughty John Kerry (hat tip: Rush Limbaugh).

He's the same man, then a private citizen, who secretly met with Iranian officials during the Trump presidency to attempt to undermine the Trump administration to save the disastrous Obama/Iran nuclear deal. Of course none of the Trump people knew a thing about it.

Again, this is nothing new for Kerry – selling out one side to benefit the other. Yet it's always the good guys he sells out, in favor of our enemies.

He turned on his own troops, the men he served with in Vietnam, selling them down the proverbial river, as it were. You could say the Mekong River.

Swift Boat John has been doing this type of thing since coming back from Vietnam and selling his fellow servicemen out as barbarous murderers.

Recall his "winter soldier testimony" in 1971, where Kerry testified before Congress about U.S. soldiers in Vietnam who "had personally raped, cut off ears, cut off heads, taped wires from portable telephones to human genitals and turned up the power, cut off limbs, blown up bodies, randomly shot at civilians, razed villages in fashion reminiscent of Genghis Khan, shot cattle and dogs for fun, poisoned food stocks, and generally ravaged the countryside of South Vietnam in addition to the normal ravage of war."

Of course there was not a shred of corroborating evidence to his claims – but hey, to the left then and now, what's the big deal about corroboration? Kerry knew, long before Rush Limbaugh began repeated it, that, "The nature of the evidence is irrelevant; it's the seriousness of the charge that matters."

So is anyone really that surprised by John Kerry's action against Israel?

John Kerry appears to hate Israel and, more specifically, Benjamin Netanyahu. For decades he's sided with the poor Palestinians. Not once, to my knowledge, has Kerry laid blame on their terrorist leadership. No, attacks on Israel are ever the fault of the Palestinians, Hamas or Hezbollah. It's always Israel's fault that they dare to strike back.

Still, one could say that John Kerry can't help himself. He had a great friend and mentor, the late, but NOT great, Ted Kennedy, who may have shown him the way.

Recall that in the 1980s old Teddy did something very similar to the Reagan administration, which he despised.

In a 1983 televised national address, President Reagan announced the intention of developing the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), an anti-ballistic missile program that was designed to shoot down nuclear missiles in space – otherwise known as "Star Wars."

Kennedy was "so opposed to Ronald Reagan and his policies that the senator approached Soviet dictator Yuri Andropov, proposing to work together to undercut the American president."

Could Kennedy be the swine that Kerry patterned his behavior after? Not sure, but it sounds eerily familiar to traitor Kerry's M.O., does it not?

Now, for the rest of our "allies" around the globe – how many of them will trust America to be the confidant they thought we were? In the years to come, how many now will simply pass on joint secret military operations, knowing that they, too, could be sold out by Kerry or a hundred other America-hating radicals in the Biden administration?

