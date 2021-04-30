Reporting system shows more than 330,000 adverse events following COVID vaccines

(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – Every week The Defender publishes the latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) on injuries and deaths reported after people received one of the three COVID vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S.

VAERS, which operates under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. In the EU, suspected drug reactions are reported to EudraVigilance, which also tracks reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID vaccines.

Health Impact News compiled the latest EudraVigilance data on reports of COVID vaccine-related injuries and deaths and found – as of April 17 – 7,766 reports of deaths and 330,218 reports of injuries following injections of the four COVID vaccines approved for emergency use in the EU: Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, marketed under the Janssen brand.

