Researchers investigate link between COVID shot, menstruation

(NBC CHICAGO) – Anne Thompson received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 12, on what should have been the last day of her period. “I continued to have spotting the entire time. And now two weeks post getting the vaccine, I think it was three days ago, I started my period again,” Thompson said.

Her next period came a week a half early, prompting Thompson to wonder if the vaccine had somehow impacted her menstrual cycle.

It’s a question researcher Katherine Lee asked after her own experience. ”I had spotting when I normally don't have any sort of menstrual symptoms, because I have the Mirena IUD,” said Lee, a postdoctoral research scholar in the Division of Public Health Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

