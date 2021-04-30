A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Researchers investigate link between COVID shot, menstruation

Thousands of women report changes to cycles after vaccines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 12:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NBC CHICAGO) – Anne Thompson received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 12, on what should have been the last day of her period. “I continued to have spotting the entire time. And now two weeks post getting the vaccine, I think it was three days ago, I started my period again,” Thompson said.

Her next period came a week a half early, prompting Thompson to wonder if the vaccine had somehow impacted her menstrual cycle.

It’s a question researcher Katherine Lee asked after her own experience. ”I had spotting when I normally don't have any sort of menstrual symptoms, because I have the Mirena IUD,” said Lee, a postdoctoral research scholar in the Division of Public Health Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







University holds black-only 'healing session' after Chauvin verdict
Researchers investigate link between COVID shot, menstruation
Ohio to allow transgender people to change gender on birth certificates
1 billion 'franken-squitoes' set to be released in Florida Keys
Disney/Pixar casting for its 1st animated transgender character
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×