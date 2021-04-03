Restaurants struggle to find employees despite declining COVID cases

(FOX BUSINESS) – With Covid cases on the decline, many restaurants are opening back up to full capacity. Yet owners say they are struggling to hire new staff to keep up with demand.

Fox Business spoke with multiple restaurant owners across the country who say applicants, drawn by the lure of unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, have tapered off over the course of the pandemic and it remains unclear whether that trend will continue.

Tom Sacco is the CEO of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, a chain based in Bettendorf, Iowa – or as he calls it, "the heartland of America." "I can't beg borrow or steal an employee. It's that difficult to hire. And I'm in Iowa," Sacco told Fox Business. "I'm not in New York or Los Angeles where there are millions and millions of people."

