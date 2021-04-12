Russian scientists introduce COVID vaccine for your pet, other animals

Thanks in part to Operation Warp Speed under former President Donald Trump, Americans have widespread access to three highly effective vaccines against COVID-19.

Now it seems that our furry friends will have similar access to protection.

Forbes reported on March 31 that, after months of testing on many different kinds of animals, Russia has registered the Carnivak-Cov vaccine, which scientists there say can protect animals -- including dogs, cats, foxes and mink -- against the novel coronavirus.

While human COVID vaccines from less-than-transparent nations such as Russia and China often are met with legitimate skepticism, the Carnivak-Cov vaccine appears to be different.

Forbes reported that Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor, Russia’s agriculture watchdog, said "companies from countries including the U.S., Canada, Singapore and Poland had expressed an interest in the shot."

TRENDING: State GOP takes action against top election official over 2020 vote fraud

Mass production of the vaccine could begin as early as this month, according to Savenkov, who said tests indicate that immunity lasts for at least six months.

If the vaccine can protect mink against COVID-19, that would be a critical development. According to a PBS report, mink appear to have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 than other animals.

Mink also can pass the virus to humans, and vice versa, according to the World Health Organization, realities that have been devastating for the mink industry.

However, not everyone is impressed with the new animal vaccine, with many taking to Twitter to express their concerns and dubiousness toward it:

This is just getting out of hand. Russia registers world’s first Covid-19 vaccine for cats & dogs as makers of Sputnik V warn pets & farm animals could spread virus — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union https://t.co/SjEfnfoGIx — Promise (@liviapromised) April 5, 2021

What are those idiots doing to those poor animals? Disgusting. Scam. — Ann S (@ras3199) April 5, 2021

This is animal cruelty in its finest hour — underland (@underland420) April 5, 2021

The Onion even saw fit to satirize the vaccine's approval, though the general impression seems favorable toward it:

I'm a big defender of vaccines and was a willing participant in a clinical trial for one COVID vaccine. However, I would be wary of giving a pet the Carnivak-Cov vaccine unless it went through testing in the United States.

But with that in mind, I think it has great potential. If it is as effective as Russia claims, it could be a boon for worried farmers and a safety blanket for concerned pet owners.

Hopefully, everything will work out and the vaccine can be given to animals here soon.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.