Seth Rich bombshell: Someone 'wanted to pay or actually paid a lot of money' to murder him

The FBI, in its release of heavily redacted documents regarding murdered Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich, has included a cryptic "pay for his death" note.

Rich was the DNC employee who was shot and killed as he walked to his Washington, D.C., home at about 4 a.m. on July 10, 2016. There was evidence of a struggle, with his hands, knees and face bruised, yet he had two shots in his back. Police determined it was a robbery, but his wallet and other items were not taken. Two weeks later, WikiLeaks began releasing DNC emails damaging to Hillary Clinton, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange mentioned Rich on Dutch TV: "Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. There's a 27-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington."

Now, One America News reports the FBI's release of records in reponse to a Freedom of Information Act request "appear to show that an undisclosed entity either wanted to pay or actually paid a lot of money to get Seth Rich killed."

An FBI document dated Nov. 7, 2017, states: "Given [redacted] it is conceivable that an individual or group would want to pay for his death."

It follows a document titled "Case opening & Summary," which is heavily redacted.

There is a reference to a "Dark web threat," and the explanation is: "A company called [redacted] was conducting research for an unrelated, non-law enforcement client and came upon a site called [redacted]. This site listed [redacted] as a target. On November 5, 2017, [redacted] felt an obligation to take action so they notified NYPD who in turn, contacted the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC). Boston FBI attempted to contact [redacted] the same day and made successful contact on November 6,2017."

The OAN reported said: "Democrats and mainstream media have baselessly dismissed Rich’s murder as a 'conspiracy theory' and claimed it was a robbery, although none of his valuable items was taken. However, FBI documents appear to suggest Rich could have been a victim of foul play tied to D.C. politics."

Debbie Georgatos, host of "America, Can We Talk?' noted: "The area within the DNC where Seth Rich was working was one where he would have had access and been able to see what the Democrat Party was doing, [and] just as it happened in 2020, was happening in 2016 election. Which was the electronic manipulation of voter tabulation software, or, in plain English: Electronic manipulation of votes."

Rich survived for about an hour after he was shot but was heavily intoxicated and unable to provide police with a statement, the report said.

The Gateway Pundit noted the FBI previously had denied there were any documents on Rich's death.

WND columnist and author Jack Cashill pointed out that according to a lawyer who has investigated the case, Ty Clevenger, a government watchdog had "inadvertently obtained records about Mr. Rich by requesting communications between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and supervisory agent Peter Strzok."

Cashill said the "header in the heavily redacted email string is 'Seth Rich' and in one email Agent Strzok boasts about having 'squashed' something pertaining to Mr. Rich."

"Clevenger also said famed journalist Seymour Hersh reported a high-ranking FBI official said communications between Rich and Wikileaks exist," Cashill said.

