(WKMG) -- Sunday services were cancelled at Covenant Life Church of God in Fruitland Park after a strong thunderstorm came through at around 9:30 a.m., bringing strong winds and heavy rain, and resulting in damage to the building.

A tarp now covers the roof of the church.

The scariest part is that people were inside when the church at a rehearsal when this all happened. Everyone is OK, thankfully.

