Sex therapist ousted from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for critiques

Amounts to harshest punishment available for a member of the faith

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2021 at 9:10pm
(AP) -- SALT LAKE CITY -- A sex therapist in Utah who has publicly challenged her faith’s policies on sexuality has been kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a disciplinary hearing.

Natasha Helfer received a letter Wednesday from a regional church official explaining the reasons for her removal from the Salt Lake City-based church, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Helfer was disciplined by church leaders in Kansas, where she lived before moving to Utah in 2019.

“After carefully and prayerfully considering this matter,” the letter states, “it was the decision of the council to withdraw your church membership in response to conduct contrary to the law and order of the church.”

