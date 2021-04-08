Shop owner's lawyer on Hunter Biden laptop: 'He knows it's his'

Chuck Ross

A lawyer for John Paul Mac Isaac disputed Hunter Biden’s recent comments about a mystery laptop he allegedly left at the computer repairman’s store in 2019.

“There’s no doubt that he knows it’s his and that he’s that one that dropped it off,” Brian Della Rocca, a lawyer for Isaac, said in a podcast interview with Just the News.

Della Rocca was responding to Biden’s remarks in an interview with CBS News in which the president’s son said he did not leave his computer at Isaac’s shop, as the computer technician has claimed.

Biden suggested that the laptop may have been stolen from him or that his emails were hacked, possibly by Russian intelligence operatives.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me, it could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence,” said Biden.

“Was that your laptop?” CBS News reporter Tracy Smith asked Biden.

“For real, I don’t know,” said Biden, adding that the device “certainly” could be his.

When asked if he dropped to laptop off for repairs at Isaac’s shop, Biden replied: “No, no. Not that I remember at all, at all.”

Isaac has said that a person he believes to be Biden dropped off a laptop for repairs in April 2019 but never came back to retrieve it. He has acknowledged that he can not be “100% certain” of the customer’s identity because he is partially blind.

Isaac has released two documents that he says backs up his story.

He released a work order dated April 12, 2019, that he says is signed by Biden. He also provided Fox News with an FBI receipt for evidence that he was given in 2019.

Isaac turned the computer over to the FBI in late 2019. He provided a copy of the computer’s hard drive to former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in September 2020. Giuliani in turn shared the contents with The New York Post, which published a story about documents from the laptop on Oct. 14.

Democrats pushed back on the story, with some suggesting that the emails may have been forgeries, and others suggesting that the Russian government was involved in releasing the documents.

Biden revealed on Dec. 9, 2020 that he was the target of a federal investigation into his tax and business dealings.

Della Rocca cited the work order as evidence against Biden’s denials.

“It was him. He did that. He signed the work order,” the lawyer told Just the News.

He also said he believes that Biden “was probably coached” on how to respond to questions in the CBS News interview.

“The way he was asked were such softball questions,” Della Rocca said.

Biden was not asked in the CBS interview whether he was in Delaware at the time Isaac says he received the computer. He was also not asked whether his signature is on the work order released by Isaac.

A lawyer for Biden did not respond to a request for comment.

