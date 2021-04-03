Singing Easter songs is a high risk activity, says Health Department

(TODD STARNES) – Whatever you do on Easter Sunday, don’t sing “Up From the Grave He Arose,” according to guidelines released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Gov. Tate Reeves lifted all state-imposed mask mandates in March, but the state’s health department isn’t done issuing guidance for the public. While they can’t officially force churchgoers to follow their rules, the MSDH seems to think the government can coerce you into doing what they say. Hence, the Easter list.

One of the more absurd points in the list is that the MSDH calls singing a “high-risk activity that can quickly spread viral particles.”

