DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Skunk with head stuck in milkshake cup rescued without raising a stink

'I'm coming, buddy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2021 at 12:18pm
(MY FOX 8) – A skunk running wild with its head stuck inside a cup got help from law enforcement over the weekend.

The skunk’s head was stuck inside a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup at Apex Recreation Center in Arvada, Colorado. Fortunately for the skunk, the Arvada Police Department showed up to help. In a video released by police, an officer approaching the skunk can be heard saying, “I’m coming, buddy.”

The Arvada Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush.”

