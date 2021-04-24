A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sorority accused member of racism after she anonymously criticized woke agenda, then they learned she's not white

Feedback did not fall in line with politically correct consensus on racial discourse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 12:57pm
(COLLEGE FIX) – Throughout the spring semester, Wesleyan University’s only sorority, Rho Epsilon Pi, undertook dramatic measures to increase diversity and inclusion during a year marked by demands for racial justice across the nation.

The sorority appointed a diversity chair to oversee and pursue the creation of a more inclusive environment as well as promote social activism within the sorority.

With that, the majority of Rho Epsilon’s events and its recruitment drive this semester were centered on bringing in more women of color to combat “the white supremacist” culture of sororities.

Read the full story ›

