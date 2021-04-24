Sorority accused member of racism after she anonymously criticized woke agenda, then they learned she's not white

(COLLEGE FIX) – Throughout the spring semester, Wesleyan University’s only sorority, Rho Epsilon Pi, undertook dramatic measures to increase diversity and inclusion during a year marked by demands for racial justice across the nation.

The sorority appointed a diversity chair to oversee and pursue the creation of a more inclusive environment as well as promote social activism within the sorority.

With that, the majority of Rho Epsilon’s events and its recruitment drive this semester were centered on bringing in more women of color to combat “the white supremacist” culture of sororities.

