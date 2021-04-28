A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 closes flat after Fed keeps rates near zero, Dow falls 160 points

'Indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2021 at 4:05pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday, touching another record, after the Federal Reserved left interest rates unchanged in its latest policy decision and hinted that it would keep easy monetary policy where it is for some time despite a strengthening economy and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.15% to an intraday record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 80 points, dragged down by a 6% drop in Amgen’s stock on disappointing earnings. The Nasdaq Composite traded higher by 0.2%.

The Federal Reserve wrapped up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank left rates near zero. The Fed upgraded its assessment of the economy and acknowledged inflation was rising.

Read the full story ›

