S&P 500 closes at record, Nasdaq adds 1% as stocks shake off J&J vaccine halt

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks traded mostly higher on Tuesday after a March inflation report turned out not as bad as some traders feared, but the impact of a halt to the rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccine kept optimism in check.

The S&P 500 added 0.33% to finish at 4,141.59 and locked in a new closing high. The Nasdaq Composite, the relative outperformer, gained just over 1% to 13,996.1 as Apple and PayPal each added more than 2%. Semiconductor maker Nvidia climbed 3%, Tesla rose 8.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, 0.2%, to close at 33,677.27 after dropping more than 150 points earlier in the session.

