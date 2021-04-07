A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
S&P 500 ekes out a record close as Fed plans to stick with easy policy

Amazon, Apple, Alphabet all climb more than 1%, Facebook jumps 2.2%

Published April 7, 2021 at 4:57pm
Published April 7, 2021 at 4:57pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 gained slightly to hit a record high on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed the central bank’s commitment to accommodative policy in order to support a full economic recovery.

The broad equity benchmark rose 0.1% to 4,079.95, a new closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or 0.1%, to 33,446.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 13,688.84 even as Big Tech stocks registered solid gains. Amazon, Apple and Alphabet all climbed more than 1%, while Facebook jumped 2.2%.

Fed officials indicated at their last meeting that the pace of asset purchases will stay the same for some time while the central bank pursues its economic goals.

