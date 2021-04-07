S&P 500 ekes out a record close as Fed plans to stick with easy policy

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 gained slightly to hit a record high on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed the central bank’s commitment to accommodative policy in order to support a full economic recovery.
The broad equity benchmark rose 0.1% to 4,079.95, a new closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or 0.1%, to 33,446.26. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1% to 13,688.84 even as Big Tech stocks registered solid gains. Amazon, Apple and Alphabet all climbed more than 1%, while Facebook jumped 2.2%.
Fed officials indicated at their last meeting that the pace of asset purchases will stay the same for some time while the central bank pursues its economic goals.
