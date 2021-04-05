'I spent $15,000': Man arrested at Disney after refusing temperature check

(ORLANDO SENTINEL) -- A Louisiana tourist complained he paid $15,000 for a Disney World vacation that was disrupted when he was arrested after he refused to get his temperature checked at Disney Springs, according to video footage released this week by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Sills, 47, of Baton Rouge, pleaded not guilty on a charge of trespassing following the Feb. 13 incident. Authorities confronted him outside The Boathouse restaurant after Sills skipped the temperature screening tent, refused to go back, and wouldn’t leave the property when asked by Disney and the sheriff’s office, according to the arrest report.

As deputies escorted Sills away, Sills had a change of heart and said he was willing to get his temperature checked after all.

