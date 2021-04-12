Nevada is one of six states that during the 2020 presidential election saw challenges to its results because of evidence of fraud.

Now, the Associated Press reports the state GOP has censured the secretary of state, accusing her of failing to fully investigate the fraud allegations.

The party vote to censure Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske was 126-112.

TRENDING: State GOP takes action against top election official over 2020 vote fraud

She defended the the official margin of victory for Biden of 33,596 votes as reliable and accurate. She claimed her party was trying to get her to "put my thumb on the scale of democracy."

After the election, the campaign of President Donald Trump assembled more than 20 binders of sworn statements and evidence of fraud that was censored by social media.

When the evidence came to court, a judge dismissed it and ruled for a Biden victory.

According to the Nevada Independent, at the time, Judge James Russell said the evidence presented in court had "little to no value." He accused the Trump campaign of presenting depositions and statements from expert witnesses that were "unsound."

Is Joe Biden the lawful winner of the 2020 presidential election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (22 Votes) 97% (628 Votes)

The Gateway Pundit noted that besides the hundreds of ballots cast in the name of dead voters, more than 42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once.

"Also, the signature system was basically turned off in the state," the report said. "No signature verification was in place (note hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots were cast in the state). Anyone could fill out a signature for any ballot and no one checked the signature."

The Nevada GOP described the evidence as "compelling and overwhelming."

Nevada's election results also were stained by reports that the Nevada Native Vote Project, a voter turnout effort, acted in concert with the Biden campaign, a charge that Russell rejected.

While there were many allegations of fraud during the 2020 election, it's undisputed that state officials across the country violated the Constitution by changing state laws regarding ballot counting. The Constitution gives state lawmakers sole authority over establishing election laws, and in multiple cases in multiple states, the rules were changed without approval from state lawmakers.

The Associated Press said it "wasn't clear from a copy of the censure resolution what punishment the censure entailed."

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald gave Cegavske boxes he said contained documentation of more than 120,000 instances of voter fraud.

Cegavske claimed that only 3,963 reports were submitted.

State GOP entities in North Carolina, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arizona and Alaska have voted to reprimand state officials for their opposition to challenges to the vote counts.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!