A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldPAN-DEMONIUM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stranded in India, expats scramble to escape COVID horror using private jet loophole

Nation has recorded nearly 18.4 million cases, almost 205,000 dead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – India's super-wealthy have been in a panic to flee the country's exploding COVID-19 crisis – taking private jets to London before the UK adds their country to its "red list" of restricted pandemic-stricken nations.

Now, AFP reports that Indian expats who live and work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but were on travel to India are desperately scrambling to return to Dubai. Fearing a prolonged flight ban between India and the UAE, the expats are trying to use an exemption granted to private business planes instituted last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the report, "After the UAE shut its airspace to curb the spread of coronavirus in March last year, some residents raised the funds for seats on shared chartered planes that were permitted to fly to Dubai."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Experian API exposed credit scores of most Americans
CNN turns to disgraced FBI official for legal analysis
Children as young as 6 months taking part in COVID vaccine trials
Reporting system shows more than 330,000 adverse events following COVID vaccines
Stranded in India, expats scramble to escape COVID horror using private jet loophole
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×