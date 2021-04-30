Stranded in India, expats scramble to escape COVID horror using private jet loophole

(ZEROHEDGE) – India's super-wealthy have been in a panic to flee the country's exploding COVID-19 crisis – taking private jets to London before the UK adds their country to its "red list" of restricted pandemic-stricken nations.

Now, AFP reports that Indian expats who live and work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but were on travel to India are desperately scrambling to return to Dubai. Fearing a prolonged flight ban between India and the UAE, the expats are trying to use an exemption granted to private business planes instituted last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the report, "After the UAE shut its airspace to curb the spread of coronavirus in March last year, some residents raised the funds for seats on shared chartered planes that were permitted to fly to Dubai."

