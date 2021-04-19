A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.
Student op-ed: Capital 'B' in 'Black,' lowercase 'w' in 'white' combats white supremacy

'The least we can do as we dismantle systems within the news industry and beyond'

Published April 19, 2021 at 6:13pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A student at DePaul University believes one way to combat white supremacy in America is to refer to black people as “Black,” but Caucasians as "white."

Writing in The DePaulia, Alayne Trinko notes how the Associated Press, “one of the most well-respected news cooperatives,” changed the convention on spelling “black” on Juneteenth of last year.

It said the word should be capitalized when referring to people “in a racial, ethnic or cultural context.”

