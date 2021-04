(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Back on April 9, students at a Minnesota high school staged a walkout to protest racist threats sent to black students via an Instagram account.

The messages, which included the N-word and death threats, targeted a black student club at White Bear Lake Area High School, the Pioneer Press reports.

In a show of support for the walkout, school administrators did not enforce disciplinary measures against participating students.

