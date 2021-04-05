A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stunning number of voters favor 'vaccine passports'

Biden administration quietly working with companies to develop standard

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 5, 2021 at 12:59pm
Marines and sailors continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, March 25, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachelanne Woodward)

Fewer than half of likely voters favor a "vaccine passport" that would that would allow a person to travel, shop, attend events and interact with others.

The Rasmussen national survey found that 44% say "requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to return to pre-pandemic activities is a good idea."

Only 41% said it is a bad idea, and 15% said they aren't sure. The poll was conducted March 30-31.

Among those who say they have already been vaccinated, the support for the requirement was higher, at 62%.

The survey also found that 40% of whites didn't like the idea, 50% of blacks and 42% of "other non-whites."

Do you support 'vaccine passports'?

Paul Bedard who writes the "Washington Secrets" column for the Washington Examiner, described the support for the vaccine passport as "weak."

The Washington Post reported the Biden administration and private companies are working on vaccine passports, which are expected to be free and available through smartphone apps. They could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass, the Post said, but people without a smartphone could print out a copy.

The CDC is participating in the controversial World Health Organization’s initiative to roll out the passports around the globe, the Post reported.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







