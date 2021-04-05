Stunning number of voters favor 'vaccine passports'

Fewer than half of likely voters favor a "vaccine passport" that would that would allow a person to travel, shop, attend events and interact with others.

The Rasmussen national survey found that 44% say "requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to return to pre-pandemic activities is a good idea."

Only 41% said it is a bad idea, and 15% said they aren't sure. The poll was conducted March 30-31.

Among those who say they have already been vaccinated, the support for the requirement was higher, at 62%.

62% of those who say they’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine believe it’s a good idea to require proof of vaccination . . .https://t.co/0cjktcBduj pic.twitter.com/rta3BPRNxA — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 1, 2021

The survey also found that 40% of whites didn't like the idea, 50% of blacks and 42% of "other non-whites."

"Is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to return to pre-pandemic activities a good idea or a bad idea?" 1000 National Likely Voters - A Bad Idea

White- 40%

Black - 50%

Other Non-White - 42%

All Voters - 41% https://t.co/3InQfIfCNI — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 1, 2021

Paul Bedard who writes the "Washington Secrets" column for the Washington Examiner, described the support for the vaccine passport as "weak."

Weak support in @Rasmussen_Poll for vax passport -- 44% of voters approve of it.@mtgreenee agrees, introduces proposal to ban vaccine mandate and passport...and she wants Fauci fired. https://t.co/Z5Ompf7ew3 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 1, 2021

The Washington Post reported the Biden administration and private companies are working on vaccine passports, which are expected to be free and available through smartphone apps. They could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass, the Post said, but people without a smartphone could print out a copy.

The CDC is participating in the controversial World Health Organization’s initiative to roll out the passports around the globe, the Post reported.

