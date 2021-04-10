A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Supreme Court rules against California's limits on in-home religious gatherings

5th time court rejected 9th Circuit’s analysis of state's coronavirus restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2021 at 2:33pm
(FOX NEWS) – The U.S. Supreme Court in a divided decision late Friday ruled in favor of lifting restrictions on in-home religious gatherings, overturning a lower court ruling that upheld Gov. Gavin Newsom’s limits on people from different homes.

The 5-4 unsigned ruling follows other similar decisions recently regarding churches and the coronavirus pandemic. The decision noted it was the fifth time the court has rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California coronavirus restrictions.

Chief Justice John Roberts dissented but did not sign the dissenting statement submitted by justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer.

