'You'll be swallowed by those people': Pastor chases out 'Gestapo' COVID cops – again!

The pastor of a Christian church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has, for the second time this month, sent a police-backed government health inspector scurrying after refusing her demands to enter the worship center and "stand in the back" during events there.

A video reveals Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Cave of Adullam Church confronting a woman with "Public Health Inspector" on her shirt and accompanied by a troop of uniformed officers who flanked her and provided a perimeter for her to approach the church.

A report at Faithwire explained Pawlowski "took particular issue with the fact that they showed up during services," as they did before, on Passover weekend.

Trying to control the conversation, the inspector explains she's there to deliver an order and then talk about it, insisting on being able to enter and "stand in the back" and then, eventually, depart.

Pawlowski cuts her off.

"I do not cooperate with Gestapo," he said. "I do not talk to the Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs. That's what you are. Brownshirts of Adolf Hitler. Your are Nazi Gestapo, communists, fascists. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer. You are not allowed here, you are not welcome here, and I'm not going to cooperate with Gestapo like you."

The inspector insists on explaining the order at "at least have a conversation," to which Pawlosky responds. "This is what the Gestapo is doing. You're coming to the place of worship, to intimidate, and to harass, so you can make an appointment."

The inspector keeps interrupting, and he raises his voice. "Lady, listen to me. You can make an appointment. Another day. You're Gestapo!"

After the inspector and police turn to leave, Pawloski explains.

"They could come any day of the week. No, they want to do it during the church service because they have a purpose, they have an agenda. If you’re not seeing it then you’re plain either stupid, blind, and deaf. Either you’re going to keep pushing as hard as you can or you’ll be swallowed by those people. They’re going to keep coming, keep taking your rights, one after another. Destroying you by thousands of cuts. One cut at a time."

As WND reported, it was only weeks ago, during a service celebrating Passover, that inspectors showed up at the church, without a warrant, demanding their way. Pawlowski, who is known for sermons against abortion, homosexual rights, Shariah law and recently, COVID-19 restrictions, refused.

"Police came to disrupt Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable," he said then.

"Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You Gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don’t you dare come back here!" he said. "Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It’s beyond me. How dare they."

He turned then to a warning: "Unbelievable, we’re living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators. Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration? Well I guess that’s what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that’s what they’re doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don’t stand up, wake up, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow," he said.

The first encounter:

The inspector and officers apparently were there to give instructions regarding government demands over the COVID pandemic.

During the first visit, the officers actually had entered the building.

"I don't want to hear a word. Out! Out! Out of this property immediately, until you come back with a warrant – out!"

They eventually left then too.

Andrea Widburg of American Thinker said of the first incident: "What we see in the video is heavily armed police invading a house of worship during Holy Week. Moreover, they're doing so as part of a year-long complete denial of civil liberties. What makes the loss of civil liberties even more serious is that the experiences of Florida versus New York, and of schools demanding masks versus those that do not, show there’s no serious evidence that masks make a difference."

Health officials also were booted from a building housing a restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, by loud shouting from people who wanted them to go.

It also apparently involved COVID-19 requirements from the government that ban indoor dining.

A video depicts two health inspectors speaking with the restaurant's owner, Rebecca Matthews. No one inside the eatery appeared to be wearing face masks, except for the government officials.

"Who do you work for?" Matthews asked the inspectors.

"You see the signs on the door there," she continued. "You understand what you're doing here? You're trespassing on my private property."

The health inspector argued about "trespassing," and the crowd responded with the unison chant, "Get out! Get out!"

The authorities departed, but according to CTV, officials ordered the restaurant to fully close.

Health minister Adrian Dix told CTV, "Indoor dining is not allowed right now in British Columbia."

Matthews made no mention of the forced closure in a comment on Instagram, merely stating they had run out of food and would reopen.

Townhall columnist Scott Morefield posted a clip of the incident, with the message, "This is what it's going to take in many areas – mass civil disobedience. What a beautiful sight!"

This is what it’s going to take in many areas - mass civil disobedience. What a beautiful sight! pic.twitter.com/HxgRQeb3Yh — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 7, 2021

