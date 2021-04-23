Sweet tooth could lead to heart disease, death in middle age

(STUDY FINDS) – Chocolate fans may want to look away. A new study finds indulging in sweet treats can mean big trouble for your heart later in life. Researchers from the University of Oxford say sugary drinks and eating too much chocolate increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.

It’s no secret consuming sugar can lead to weight gain, which in turn is bad for the heart. The new report adds that gobbling up the confectionaries can increase the risk of death during middle age.

“Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death and disability in the UK and poor diet is a major contributor to this,” corresponding author and nutritionist Dr. Carmen Piernas says in a university release.

Read the full story ›