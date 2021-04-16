A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teachers Union head says kids can't go back to school because Jews have too much privilege

Claims Jews 'want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2021 at 12:07pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten is one of the most powerful forces in education and a well-known player in Democratic Party politics. The arrogance that such power breeds was on full display in an interview she gave to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

During a fawning Q&A with a blatantly misleading headline about Weingarten’s “vision to get kids back to school,” the union boss exposed her disdain for the families her members are supposed to be serving.

She was asked how she would respond to parents who are complaining that unions have been the primary obstacle to opening public schools despite the fact that many, if not most, private and parochial schools have been open for full-time, in-person instruction since the fall. That’s especially an issue in Los Angeles, where a massive government investment has been made to help make the schools safe. But the unions are still doggedly refusing to let their teachers show up for work in the classroom.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
