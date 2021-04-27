'Time for someone to step up': Arizona audit of 2020 election results continues

Democrats this week turned up the volume in their campaign to discredit a recount of the presidential race election results in Arizona's Maricopa County, a recount demanded by the state Senate Republicans.

The Hill reported Katie Hobbs, the state secretary of state and a Democrat, charged, "A group of Republicans are (sic) continuing to try to appease their base who refuse to accept that … Trump lost Arizona and that's he's not the president anymore."

She was being interviewed by CNN's far-left host, Chris Cuomo, at the time.

The recount of the 2.1 million ballots cast in the county started last week, and has had a bumpy ride so far. Democrats sued to stop it, with President Trump noting a team of 100 lawyers dispatched to shut it down.

However, the work as continued behind locked doors while the agitating continued outside those walls.

The Democrats' lawsuit, by the Arizona Democratic Party and Maricopa Supervisor Steve Gallardo, claimed the recount violates state law, and a judge said he could suspend the work if the Democrats posted a $1 million bond, which they declined to provide.

According to the Hill, "Hobbs told Cuomo that her office has been working 'with a lawsuit that's been filed to try to address the security's concerns at a minimum, but at this point, this seems like such a farce that it would be a good idea to stop it.'"

"We have so many concerns about this exercise," Hobbs said. "I kind of don't want to call it an audit. I think that's an insult to professional auditors everywhere because they're making this stuff up as they go along."

The Wall Street Journal confirmed the Arizona Republicans were moving ahead with the audit, a move pursued by the state Senate.

"When almost half of the voters say they lack confidence and have questions about the integrity of our system, it’s time for someone to step up and give them answers," Arizona’s Senate president, Republican Karen Fann, said in an email Monday.

The Epoch Times reported the state attorney general now has rejected a call from Hobbs to investigate the recount.

The Times reported, "Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, on Friday wrote a letter to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, citing media reports of security lapses at the audit site and calling for a probe into 'potential violations of Arizona’s elections laws in connection with the Senate's 'audit' of the Maricopa County election materials.'"

He responded that there had been presented "no facts" to warrant a review.

Republicans who control the state Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, to do the review.

The original judge in the case brought by the Democrats removed himself over last weekend when a lawyer was added to the dispute who had worked for the judge recently. The judge was replaced.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the new judge confirmed the Senate has a right to the audit, but he was concerned about the rights of voters, too. The ballots being review are not identified by name.

Democrats say they don't want the official results that favored Joe Biden to be reviewed. The state Senate used its subpoena power to take possession of the ballots, as well as the machines that counted them.

Arizona was one of a six states that Joe Biden won by a slim margin where lawmakers raised objections to the results, presenting evidence of vote fraud. The Senate Republicans recount was launched last week when county officials began delivering equipment that was used in the November election to the state fairgrounds, where the recount is to include all 2.1 million ballots.

The work by contractors hired by the state Senate is expected to take weeks.

