Track coach blasts mask rule after runner collapses from 'complete oxygen debt'

'I was pushing so hard and everything went blurry and I just fell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2021 at 8:44pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- On Wednesday, a face-masked high school distance runner in Oregon collapsed unconscious on the track a few meters from the finish line — due to what her coach deemed “complete oxygen debt.”

According to The Bulletin, despite Summit HS 800-meter star Maggie Williams’ fall (below), she slid across the finish recording a blazing time of 2:08.45, a school record.

Maggie suffered a burn to her face along with scraped elbows and knees. “I was pushing so hard and everything went blurry and I just fell,” she said.

