Trump goes on Gab to call for MORE election integrity

Former President Donald Trump hasn't been silent since the social-media monopolies kicked him off their platforms in January.

But his comments have been muted from time to time, including recently on Facebook, which banned an interview of him by daughter in law Lara Trump.

But this week he spoke directly to the American people via the alternative social media site Gab, calling for more election integrity, not less.

His statement on Tuesday was among the Gab's most popular posts.

"Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," he wrote. "The watered-down version, that was just passed and signed by Governor Kemp, while better than before, doesn’t have Signature Matching and many other safety measures, which were sadly left out."

He was referencing the new law in Georgia that, while expanding voting opportunities, has been criticized by companies such as Delta, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball for allegedly suppressing the minority vote.

President Biden has been chastised for repeatedly making false claims about the law, including that it shuts down Election Day voting at 5 p.m., just as people are getting off work.

Trump said the bill "should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after."

"It is now reported that chain of custody records for over 400,000 Absentee Ballots are missing or not being shown. I wonder why? Show them now!"

He was challenging officials in Georgia to document the legally required chain of custody for ballots that were counted.

"The Democrats in Georgia," Trump said, "really push the Republicans around, like the so-called Consent Decree, which was illegally signed by the Secretary of State without Legislative Approval—a Democrat DREAM. Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections."

His reference was to an agreement state officials made with activists to dramatically change the legal voting requirements in the state before the 2020 race. The problem is that the changes never were approved by state lawmakers, to whom the Constitution gives the authority to regulate state elections.

House Democrats have passed a bill, the For the People Act, that would codify in federal law many of the accommodations and procedural changes states made for the 2020 election.

