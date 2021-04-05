A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Twitter suspends GOP congresswoman after she tweets 'He is Risen'

Later claims it was a 'mistake' to shut down resurrection message

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 5, 2021 at 3:39pm
Screenshot of Twitter posting

For millennia, Christians have declared "He is risen," celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It's a common greeting on Easter, but Twitter didn't seem to tolerate it on Sunday, suspending the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she wrote, "Happy Easter, everyone! He is risen."

She continued: "He is Risen. Death could not hold him. Rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Wishing you a blessed and joy filled Easter."

Twitter ended up restoring the account about an hour later.

The Gateway Pundit reported the initial explanation of the suspension was: "We've temporarily limited some of your account features. ... We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we've temporarily limited some of your account features. While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you're limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers – no Tweets, Retweets, or likes."

Later, the company announced the suspension was "in error."

The AP reported it was the second such error in three weeks for Twitter.

Twitter claimed the suspension was made "by one of its automated systems."

"We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service," the company said in a prepared statement. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error."

Greene's account was shut down last month for about 12 hours, and the company also claimed it was a mistake.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

