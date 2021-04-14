U.S. Border Patrol will deploy to Mexico-Guatemala border

(BREITBART) -- A senior Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official informed Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents will deploy to the Mexico-Guatemala boundary to respond to large migrant caravans organizing in Central America.

The senior source, speaking on a condition of anonymity, says Border Patrol will deploy 300 agents to assist in the endeavor and will likely play a role in gathering intelligence and work in advisory roles. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Monday that Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras are focusing efforts to disperse the caravan through conventional troop deployments.

On Monday, Psaki said, “the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey, and make crossing the borders more difficult.”

