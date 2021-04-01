U.S. evacuates all 'non-emergency' embassy staff, families from Myanmar as death toll hits 500

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Tuesday evening the US State Department issued an advisory for all non-emergency government employees and their family members to evacuate Myanmar. It comes after last month closer to the start of the coup crisis which began with the military seizing control on Feb.1 and junta crackdown against protests the State Dept. made departure "optional."

"The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials," the department in the written statement, using Washington's preferred old naming for Myanmar. "Protests and demonstrations against military rule have occurred and are expected to continue."

"The Department of State made the decision to authorize ordered departure from Burma because the safety and security of US government personnel and their dependents, as well as private US citizens is the Department's highest priority," a State Department official further said.

