U.S. Navy sends warship near Taiwan as China sends 15 warplanes

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – On Wednesday, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait, between the Chinese mainland and the island of Taiwan, amid China flying 15 warplanes around Taiwan in an ongoing pressure campaign against the island.

The U.S. 7th Fleet, whose area of operations includes the western Pacific and parts of the Indian Ocean, said, “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.”

USS John McCain’s operations near Taiwan come on the same day 15 Chinese warplanes, including 12 fighter jets, flew inside Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

