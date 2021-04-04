U.S senator: Biden needs to wake up and listen

The senior Iowa senator suggests that if President Biden wants to know how to solve the border crisis – the tens of thousands of illegal aliens who believe he's invited them to come – he should listen to the people who have the answers.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was part of a delegation of senators who visited the border last week.

"We learned from the Border Patrol that they were asked a long time before the inauguration of the new president, their advice on how to handle situations at the borders. We're told that they were advised more than once not to change the 'Remain in Mexico’ policy," Grassley said.

He was referring to the agreement obtained by President Trump that asylum seekers remain in Mexico while their application is reviewed. Trump also facilitated construction of long sections of wall, which Biden stopped immediately.

The Biden administration, however, Grassley said, "didn’t take that advice, so we have a crisis at the border because this administration wouldn’t listen to the people that had tens and tens and tens years of experience with the problems here at the border.

"So this crisis is because this administration would not listen to good advice. And it’s become a national security problem, a law enforcement problem, a humanitarian problem. And a lot of other things, as well," he said. "And yet, they want an immigration bill passed. How can you pass an immigration bill, when you have an open border? If they want to accomplish anything on immigration—and I want to help them, it would be secure the border. You’ve got to stop the bleeding before you can take care of the problem."

Grassley's comments are here:

And the news conference is here:

🚨LIVE NOW🚨 Senate GOP is on the ground discussing the crisis at the border. Tune in here! ⤵️ https://t.co/ZmPPUt7x2g — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 26, 2021

The senators were briefed by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other agencies.

Grassley is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration.

On Twitter, Grassley said: "Border report: Kids held by Border Patrol for many many days bc of Biden border surge &lack of HHS space. Border Patrol can lawfully hold only 72 hrs. Biden Admin must stop low of migrants n get agents back doing job Shld not hv 2b holding kids so long as result of Biden policies."

He added, "How many times hv u heard 'walls don't work' I saw it up close & it works."

