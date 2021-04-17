A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
UK councils bring back 'COVID marshals' to report people for not social distancing

Media hysterically pointed to footage of people daring to enjoy themselves

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2021 at 5:38pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – UK council authorities are putting more ‘COVID marshals’ onto the streets to report people to the police for not properly social distancing.

After the government lifted some lockdown restrictions on Monday, bars and restaurants were allowed to open outside.

This prompted the media to once again hysterically point to footage of people daring to enjoy themselves in order to whip up another contrived panic over a ‘4th wave’ of the virus returning despite Britain having one of the lowest case rates in the world amongst major countries. Local government immediately responded by vowing to put more state spies on the streets.

Read the full story ›

