EducationSNOWFLAKE ALERT
University holds black-only 'healing session' after Chauvin verdict

Program includes 'racial trauma yoga' for students of color

WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 12:30pm
(FOX NEWS) – The University of North Carolina, Asheville, is holding a number of Black and minority-student healing sessions and programs following ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's April 20 conviction.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter nearly a year after he kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, for nine minutes.

"A guilty verdict does not wipe away the horror of the past or the continued presence of issues," UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable wrote in an email sent to all university staff obtained by Young America's Foundation, a conservative youth organization with various college chapters.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
