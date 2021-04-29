University's COVID policy could allow students to make an 'A' while doing less than half their work

(RED STATE) – At the University of Pittsburgh, they’re trying to help students. The roughly 32,000-attendee college has therefore announced a new way to deal with those who’ve messed up by not finishing their work.

As revealed in a March 12th email to students, enrollees guilty of missing or not completing their assignments can now still pass. Previously, a “G” grade was available for non-completed assignments under special circumstances.

The way it worked, the “G” would eventually expire. If the student hadn’t completed their work by that time, “G” would revert to “NG” (No Grade). But with the new system, a teacher can register a “fallback” grade for the student.

