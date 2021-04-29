A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

University's COVID policy could allow students to make an 'A' while doing less than half their work

What constitutes work during normal times is different than pandemic times

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2021 at 12:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(RED STATE) – At the University of Pittsburgh, they’re trying to help students. The roughly 32,000-attendee college has therefore announced a new way to deal with those who’ve messed up by not finishing their work.

As revealed in a March 12th email to students, enrollees guilty of missing or not completing their assignments can now still pass. Previously, a “G” grade was available for non-completed assignments under special circumstances.

The way it worked, the “G” would eventually expire. If the student hadn’t completed their work by that time, “G” would revert to “NG” (No Grade). But with the new system, a teacher can register a “fallback” grade for the student.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gavin Newsom abandons church singing ban after Supreme Court rebukes him 5 times
Agitators get dirty to push institutional racism in Texas's No. 1 school district
University's COVID policy could allow students to make an 'A' while doing less than half their work
Washington governor signs laws that mandates abortion coverage for student health plans
UT-Austin creates alternative marching band for those who refuse to play 'Eyes of Texas'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×