UT-Austin creates alternative marching band for those who refuse to play 'Eyes of Texas'

Beloved alma mater song, accused of racism, remains lightning rod of controversy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2021 at 12:34pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Texas at Austin has announced that it is in the process of creating a second marching band, separate from the school’s current Longhorn Marching Band.

The currently forming unnamed band will provide an alternative involvement option for students who want to participate in marching band at UT but who do not want to play the school’s controversial alma mater “The Eyes of Texas.”

“The Eyes of Texas,” typically played by the Longhorn Marching Band at football games, came under scrutiny at UT over the last year after the wave of George Floyd protests.

WND News Services
