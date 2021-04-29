UT-Austin creates alternative marching band for those who refuse to play 'Eyes of Texas'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Texas at Austin has announced that it is in the process of creating a second marching band, separate from the school’s current Longhorn Marching Band.

The currently forming unnamed band will provide an alternative involvement option for students who want to participate in marching band at UT but who do not want to play the school’s controversial alma mater “The Eyes of Texas.”

“The Eyes of Texas,” typically played by the Longhorn Marching Band at football games, came under scrutiny at UT over the last year after the wave of George Floyd protests.

