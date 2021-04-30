A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Vogue runs article asking if having babies is 'pure environmental vandalism'

'Declining health of the planet cannot help but factor' in decision to have children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 2:30pm
(FAITHWIRE) – In the beginning of Genesis, after He created human beings, God told them to “be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth.” British Vogue, though, is sending a bit of a different message.

A writer for the fashion magazine asked in a column published Sunday if having a baby nowadays is “pure environmental vandalism” and pondered if it’s even “possible to live an ecologically responsible life while adding yet another person to our overstretched planet.”

“For the scientifically-engaged person,” Nell Frizzell wrote, “there are few questions more troubling when looking at the current climate emergency than that of having a baby. Whether your body throbs to reproduce, you passively believe that it is on the cards for you one day, or you actively seek to remain child-free, the declining health of the planet cannot help but factor in your thinking.”

Read the full story ›

