Walter Mondale dies at age 93

(FOX NEWS) -- Walter Mondale, the former vice president under Jimmy Carter, died Monday at 93 and was remembered by former colleagues and politicians for his public service and reimagining the role of vice president.

President Biden issued a statement late Monday on the death and recalled—back in 1973— that Mondale was one of the first to greet him when he arrived in the Senate. Biden said he spoke to Mondale over the weekend and they reflected on their friendship.

"He may have been modest and unassuming in manner, but he was unwavering in his pursuit of progress; instrumental in passing laws like the Fair Housing Act to prevent racial discrimination in housing, Title IX to provide more opportunities for women, and laws to protect our environment."

Read the full story ›