A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Walter Mondale dies at age 93

Was vice president under Jimmy Carter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2021 at 10:22am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Walter Mondale, the former vice president under Jimmy Carter, died Monday at 93 and was remembered by former colleagues and politicians for his public service and reimagining the role of vice president.

President Biden issued a statement late Monday on the death and recalled—back in 1973— that Mondale was one of the first to greet him when he arrived in the Senate. Biden said he spoke to Mondale over the weekend and they reflected on their friendship.

"He may have been modest and unassuming in manner, but he was unwavering in his pursuit of progress; instrumental in passing laws like the Fair Housing Act to prevent racial discrimination in housing, Title IX to provide more opportunities for women, and laws to protect our environment."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







George W. Bush hammers his own Republican Party
FLASHBACK: Maxine Waters said L.A. riots 'acceptable,' defended some looting
U.S. warns: 'Do Not Travel' to 80% of countries
Walter Mondale dies at age 93
College president gets $600,000 severance package for a job he held for 9 months
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×