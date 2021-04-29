A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Washington governor signs laws that mandates abortion coverage for student health plans

Legal fight expected

Published April 29, 2021 at 12:37pm
Published April 29, 2021 at 12:37pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation on April 16 that requires all student health plans at public universities to cover abortion.

HB 1009 said student health insurance plans “may not limit a woman’s access to services related to the voluntary abortion of a pregnancy.” Insurance plans “that provide coverage for maternity care or services must also provide substantially equivalent coverage to permit the voluntary abortion of a pregnancy.”

“Reproductive health services should be available to all individuals,” Inslee said when he signed the bill. “This is a great win for the access to reproductive rights,” the Democratic governor said.

